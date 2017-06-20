तुलसी के पौधे के पास लगाएं ये पेड़, पैसों की होगी बरसात
अधिकतर लोग अपने बाग- बगीचे में सोच समझकर पेड़-पौधे लगाते हैं। जो उनके घर परिवार के लिए सही हो, उससे जरूर लगाया जाता है, लेकिन क्या आपने पेड़- पौधे लगाते समय वास्तु को ध्यान रखा। कई बार बगीचे से भी वास्तुदोष लग जाता है, जिसका परिणाम लंबे समय तक भुगतना पड़ता है।
