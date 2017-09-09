बिजनेस में तरक्की पाने के लिए दुकान और घर में रखें ये खास चीजें
जीवन में तरक्की और पैसा कमाने का सपना हर कोई देखता है और इसको पाने के लिए वह मेहनत करता है। कई बार लाख कोशिशे करने के बाद भी उसे मनचाही सफलता नहीं मिल पाती है। वास्तुशास्त्र में तरक्की पाने के लिए कई तरह के उपाय बताए गए है चाहे वह नौकरी हो या बिजनेस। अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसा होता है तो हम आपको वास्तुशास्त्र में कुछ उपाए बताने जा रहे हैं जो आपकी व्यवसाय में तरक्की में लकी साबित हो सकता है।
