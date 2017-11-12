Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

वास्तु के अनुसार घर में करें ये 4 काम, दूर होंगी धन संबंधी परेशानियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:30 AM IST
according to vastu do these things at your home for happiness and wellness

हमारे जीवन में तमाम तरह की परेशानियां आती है जिसे दूर करने के लिए वास्तुशास्त्र में कई तरह के उपाय बताए गए हैं जिसको अपनाने से परेशाानियां खत्म हो जाती है। आज हम वास्तुशास्त्र के कुछ ऐसे उपाय बताने जा रहे है जिसे अपनाने से जीवन में सुख और समृद्धि आती है।

पढ़ें- भूलकर भी न देखें किसी को करते हुए ऐसे 5 काम, बन सकते हैं पाप के भागी
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

vastu vastu tips vastu shastra

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

never put these 4 things in front of your main door
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भूलकर भी न देखें किसी को करते हुए ऐसे 5 काम, बन सकते हैं पाप के भागी

Do not forget to do any of these 5 works
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

घर की इस दिशा में रखें क्रिस्टल का कछुआ, होगा धन लाभ

keep tortoise at Right direction for money according to vastu shastra
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

never put these 4 things in front of your main door
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पितृदोष होने के कारण जीवन में आती हैं ये 5 तरह की परेशानियां

know about pitra dosh and its effects
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शनिवार के दिन भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 5 चीजें, शनिदेव होते हैं नाराज

avoid these five food on saturday for please lord shani
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!