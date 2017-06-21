बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शनि ने बदली अपनी चाल, वृश्चिक राशि में किया प्रवेश, जानें क्या होगा असर
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 12:30 PM IST
न्यायाधिपति कहलाने वाले शनि भगवान आज से अपनी चाल बदल ली हैं।
शनिदेव
अपनी वक्री चाल से धनु राशि से
वृश्चिक राशि
में प्रवेश कर गए हैं। 21 जून बुधवार को सुबह 4 बजकर 40 मिनट पर वृश्चिक राशि में
शनि
ने अपनी चाल बदली। शनि इस राशि मे 24 अगस्त 2017 तक वक्री चाल में रहेंगे। वैसे शनि ने जब-जब अपनी चाल बदली है इसका गहरा असर पड़ा है। शनि की खराब दृष्टि आप पर न पड़े, इसके लिए आप को कुछ उपाय करने पड़ते हैं।
