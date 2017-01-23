बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जनवरी का अंतिम सप्ताह हर राशि के लिए है खास जानिए, किसे मिलेगा लाभ, किसे नुकसान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
PREDICTIONS
›
weekly rashiphal 23 janusry to 29 january
{"_id":"58845a8f4f1c1bc77cf0002a","slug":"weekly-rashiphal-23-janusry-to-29-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 09:16 AM IST
इस हफ्ते शनि महाराज का राशि परिवर्तन होने जा रहा है जो इस साल की एक बड़ी घटना है। शनि के राशि परिवर्तन के बाद और इससे पहले के कुछ दिनों में आपकी राशि पर ग्रहों का कैसा प्रभाव रहेगा जानने के लिए पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58845a8f4f1c1bc77cf0002a","slug":"weekly-rashiphal-23-janusry-to-29-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587dd1504f1c1b3403eff890","slug":"astrology-february-2017-money-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 823 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"58831dc34f1c1bc77ceff614","slug":"amrican-president-trump-kundli-prediction-about-india-and-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u200c\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587dbebb4f1c1b3603eff9f5","slug":"effects-of-shani-sadhesati-2017-on-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0922\u0948\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587753f34f1c1bab78ba91aa","slug":"weekly-love-astrology-13-to-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"58736e3f4f1c1b1929ba8df3","slug":"shani-transit-in-2017-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u0940 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0922\u0948\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top