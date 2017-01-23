आपका शहर Close

जनवरी का अंत‌िम सप्ताह हर राश‌ि के ल‌िए है खास जान‌िए, क‌िसे म‌िलेगा लाभ, क‌िसे नुकसान

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Mon, 23 Jan 2017
weekly rashiphal 23 janusry to 29 january

इस हफ्ते शन‌ि महाराज का राश‌ि पर‌िवर्तन होने जा रहा है जो इस साल की एक बड़ी घटना है। शन‌ि के राश‌ि पर‌िवर्तन के बाद और इससे पहले के कुछ द‌िनों में आपकी राश‌ि पर ग्रहों का कैसा प्रभाव रहेगा जानने के ल‌िए पढ़ें साप्ताह‌िक राश‌िफल।

