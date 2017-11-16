बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेम संबंधों को बनाना है बेहतर तो ये राशि वाले अपनी लव लाइफ में लाएं बदलाव
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:09 PM IST
हर समय ग्रह नक्षत्र बदलते हैं, जिनका असर हमारी जिंदगी पर होता है। प्रेम भी हमारी इस जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा है। कोई अनजान अपना बन जाता है। इस प्रेम की एक अलग ही दुनिया है। ग्रह नक्षत्रों का बदलाव
प्रेमी जीवन
को भी प्रभावित करता है। कभी उम्मीद से ज्यादा प्यार मिलता है तो कभी साथी के साथ अनबन रहती है। जानिए नवंबर माह का ये सप्ताह आपके प्रेमी जीवन के लिए कैसा रहेगा।
