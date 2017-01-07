आपका शहर Close

ये है अख‌िलेश मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

सचिन मल्होत्रा/ज्योतिषशास्त्री

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:26 PM IST
prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election

विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों के एलान होने के बाद से समाजवादी पार्टी में महीनों से चल रहा आंतरिक कलह अब अपने निर्णायक दौर में पहुँच गया है। पिता-पुत्र और चचेरे भाइयों के झगड़े में समाजवादी पार्टी दो फाड़ होती दिख रही है। 4 अक्टूबर 1992 को मुलायम सिंह की अगुवाई में जनता दल से अलग हुए एक धड़े ने समाजवादी पार्टी की स्थापना की थी। समाजवादी पार्टी की कुंडली धनु लग्न की है और इसकी चंद्र राश‌ि भी धनु ही है। लग्न में बैठे चंद्रमा-राहु के प्रभाव से इस पार्टी को समाज के पिछड़े वर्गों और मुस्लिमो का अच्छा समर्थन मिला। समाजवादी पार्टी का लग्न धनु और नवांश लग्न मेष है जो क‌ि संजोग से उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य की राश‌ि से प्रभाव‌ित है।

2017 में ग्रहों का दुर्लभ संयोग, सभी ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि

2017 yearly horoscope
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

साल 2017 का पहला पहला महीना इन राश‌ियों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली है, देख‌िए आपके ल‌िए कैसा है

january 2017 monthly rashiphal
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नए साल 2017 का पहला दिन किसके जीवन में लाने वाला है खुशियों की सौगात

daily rashiphal 1st January
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नेताओं के ल‌िए कैसा रहेगा साल 2017, क‌‌िसकी छ‌िनेगी गद्दी क‌िसे म‌िलेगी राजगद्दी

prediction 2017 for indian politician
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

भाजपा को लगा 36 का आंकड़ा, लग सकता है तगड़ा झटका

inauspicious year for bjp according to bhrigu siddhant
  • शनिवार, 23 जुलाई 2016
  • +
