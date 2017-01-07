बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है अखिलेश मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:26 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों के एलान होने के बाद से समाजवादी पार्टी में महीनों से चल रहा आंतरिक कलह अब अपने निर्णायक दौर में पहुँच गया है। पिता-पुत्र और चचेरे भाइयों के झगड़े में समाजवादी पार्टी दो फाड़ होती दिख रही है। 4 अक्टूबर 1992 को मुलायम सिंह की अगुवाई में जनता दल से अलग हुए एक धड़े ने समाजवादी पार्टी की स्थापना की थी। समाजवादी पार्टी की कुंडली धनु लग्न की है और इसकी चंद्र राशि भी धनु ही है। लग्न में बैठे चंद्रमा-राहु के प्रभाव से इस पार्टी को समाज के पिछड़े वर्गों और मुस्लिमो का अच्छा समर्थन मिला। समाजवादी पार्टी का लग्न धनु और नवांश लग्न मेष है जो कि संजोग से उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य की राशि से प्रभावित है।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
