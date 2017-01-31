बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्त्री हों या पुरूष रात को सोने से पहले हर दिन करें यह काम, घर में आएगी सुख समृद्धि
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:17 AM IST
घर में खुखहाली और आनंद के लिए आप हर उपाय आजमाते हैं फिर भी आपके घर में किसी न किसी कारण से परेशानी बनी रहती है चाहे वह आर्थिक मामले हों या पारिवारिक तो आपको इन बातों को गौर से विचार करना चाहिए क्योंकि इसकी वजह कहीं न कहीं आपकी आपके सोए हुए सितारे हो सकते हैं। लाल किताब में सोये हुए सितारों को जगाने के लिए कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं जो आपको सोने से पहले करने होते हैं।
