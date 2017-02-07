बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुधवार के दिन किन्नर दिखें तो यह काम जरूर करें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
PREDICTIONS
›
importance of kinnar in astrology and mythology
{"_id":"58996c954f1c1b7e0b3788d1","slug":"importance-of-kinnar-in-astrology-and-mythology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0927\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:20 PM IST
किन्नर समाज का तीसरा वर्ग माना जाता है। जब से दुनिया बनी है तब से इस सृष्टि में किन्नर मौजूद हैं जिसका उल्लेख पुराणों और पौराणिक कथाओं में किया गया है। शिव पुराण में जिक्र किया गया है कि सृष्टि के आरंभ में ब्रह्मा जी ने अपनी योग शक्ति से पुरुषों को उत्पन्न किया। योग द्वार मनुष्यों और जीवों को उत्पन्न करने में काफी समय लग रहा था ऐसे में ब्रह्मा जी के निवेदन पर भगवान शिव ने अपने शरीर के आधे अंग से एक स्त्री को उत्पन्न किया और शिव अर्धनारीश्वर रूप में प्रकट हुए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58980e4b4f1c1bc1553781f0","slug":"retrograde-jupiter-effects-on-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"589569d84f1c1bf340e81ad3","slug":"weekly-rashiphal-6-february-to-12-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0907\u0928 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"58985d534f1c1b8a5237863e","slug":"for-profit-and-happiness-dont-do-this-5-thing-on-tuesday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0916 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58985d534f1c1b8a5237863e","slug":"for-profit-and-happiness-dont-do-this-5-thing-on-tuesday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0916 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"58980e4b4f1c1bc1553781f0","slug":"retrograde-jupiter-effects-on-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"588f1f594f1c1b2f3de80d9e","slug":"2017-february-month-rashiphal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u200c\u093f\u0937\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"6b384c20a752a7e419a62f5b209ee9fa","slug":"god-of-kinnar-koothandavar-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u200c\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top