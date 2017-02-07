आपका शहर Close

बुधवार के द‌िन क‌िन्नर द‌िखें तो यह काम जरूर करें

राकेश झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:20 PM IST
importance of kinnar in astrology and mythology

क‌िन्नर समाज का तीसरा वर्ग माना जाता है। जब से दुन‌िया बनी है तब से इस सृष्ट‌ि में क‌िन्नर मौजूद हैं ज‌िसका उल्लेख पुराणों और पौराण‌िक कथाओं में क‌िया गया है। श‌िव पुराण में ज‌िक्र क‌िया गया है क‌ि सृष्‍ट‌ि के आरंभ में ब्रह्मा जी ने अपनी योग शक्त‌ि से पुरुषों को उत्पन्न क‌िया। योग द्वार मनुष्यों और जीवों को उत्पन्न करने में काफी समय लग रहा था ऐसे में ब्रह्मा जी के न‌िवेदन पर भगवान श‌िव ने अपने शरीर के आधे अंग से एक स्‍त्री को उत्पन्न क‌िया और श‌िव अर्धनारीश्वर रूप में प्रकट हुए।

kinnar mercury remedy

झगड़ा खत्म

