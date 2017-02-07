सुख शांति और लाभ के लिए मंगलवार के दिन नहीं करने चाहिए ये पांच काम
for profit and happiness dont do this 5 thing on tuesday
मंगलवार के दिन के स्वामी मंगल ग्रह माने जाते हैं। मंगल ग्रह को उग्र और क्रूर ग्रह माना गया है। ज्योतिषशास्त्र में बताया गया है कि मंगल ग्रह की प्रतिकूलता होने पर जीवन में कई तरह की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है जिनमें दुर्घटना एवं वैवाहिक जीवन में तनाव से लेकर आर्थिक नुकसान तक शामिल है। मंगलवार के दिन कुछ ऐसे काम हैं जिनके करने पर अनुकूल मंगल भी प्रतिकूल हो जाता है इसलिए मंगलवार के दिन इन कार्यों को नहीं करना चाहिए।
