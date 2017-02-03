बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सूर्य बुध का मकर राशि में बनेगा संयोग, जानिए क्या होगा असर
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:20 PM IST
नवग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध धनु राशि से निकलकर 3 फरवरी को मकर राशि में आ रहे हैं। इस राशि में पहले ही से सूर्य विराजमान हैं। सूर्य और बुध का शनि की राशि में यह संयोग क्या असर डालेगा आप पर जानिए।
