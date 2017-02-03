आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

सूर्य बुध का मकर राश‌ि में बनेगा संयोग, जान‌िए क्या होगा असर

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:20 PM IST
effects of mercury transit in capricorn

नवग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध धनु राश‌ि से न‌िकलकर 3 फरवरी को मकर राश‌ि में आ रहे हैं। इस राश‌ि में पहले ही से सूर्य व‌िराजमान हैं। सूर्य और बुध का शन‌ि की राश‌ि में यह संयोग क्या असर डालेगा आप पर जान‌िए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

mercury transit mercury retrograde 2017

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

फरवरी का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए रहेगा भाग्यशाली, म‌िलेगा लाभ

weekly rashiphal 30 january to 5 february
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

स्‍त्री हों या पुरूष रात को सोने से पहले हर द‌िन करें यह काम, घर में आएगी सुख समृद्ध‌ि

lal kitab remedy for happy home
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ज्योत‌िषी बता रहे हैं फरवरी का महीना रहेगा भाग्यशाली, देख‌िए आपके ल‌िए क‌ितना है

2017 february month rashiphal
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

नौकरी व्यवसाय में लाभ के ल‌िए बुधवार को करें यह 7 काम

remedy of mercury according astrology
  • बुधवार, 14 सितंबर 2016
  • +

बुधवार के द‌िन न करें यह 7 काम नौकरी और व्यवसाय में आती है परेशानी

remedy of mercury for job and bussiness
  • बुधवार, 3 अगस्त 2016
  • +

आपकी छोटी उंगली बताती है कैर‌ियर और धन का हाल

palmistry little finger
  • मंगलवार, 24 मई 2016
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top