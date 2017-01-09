बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वृष राशि में चन्द्रमा का संचार, आपके लिए आज कितना भाग्यशाली रहेगा
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 10:42 AM IST
Photo Credit: zodiac sign
आज चन्द्रमा शुक्र की राशि वृष में गोचर कर रहा है। चन्द्रमा का यह गोचर आज आपके लिए कितना शुभ और भाग्यशाली रहेगा, जानने के लिए पढ़ें आज का राशिफल।
