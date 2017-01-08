आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

+बाद में पढ़ें

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 09:04 AM IST
Daily rashiphal 8th Jaunary

आज चन्द्रमा का गोचर मेष  राश‌ि से न‌िकलकर वृष राश‌ि में होने जा रहा है। दूसरी ओर शुभ योग बना है, देख‌िए द‌िन आपके ल‌िए क‌ितना शुभ रहने वाला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

daily rashiphal rashiifal

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Viewed

ये है अख‌िलेश-मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

2017 में ग्रहों का दुर्लभ संयोग, सभी ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि

2017 yearly horoscope
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

साल 2017 का पहला पहला महीना इन राश‌ियों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली है, देख‌िए आपके ल‌िए कैसा है

january 2017 monthly rashiphal
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जान‌िए

9 inauspicious thing according to narad puran
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इसल‌िए न‌िर्वस्‍त्र होकर स्‍नान नहीं करना चाह‌िए

why nude bathing is sin according to puran
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

किस द‌िन और क‌िस अंग पर छ‌िपकली ग‌िरने से होता है लाभ

meaning of lizard falling on body parts
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿