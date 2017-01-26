आपका शहर Close

आज धनु राश‌ि में शन‌ि का आगमन, जानें आपके ल‌िए कैसा रहेगा द‌िन

+बाद में पढ़ें

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Thu, 26 Jan 2017
daily Rashiphal 26th January

आज धनु राश‌ि में शन‌ि का आगमन होने जा रहा है जबक‌ि चन्‍द्रमा धनु राश‌ि से न‌िकलकर शन‌ि की राश‌ि मकर में जाने वाला है। ग्रहों के इस पर‌िवर्तन का आपकी राश‌ि पर क्या असर होगा जान‌िए।

