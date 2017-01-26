बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज धनु राशि में शनि का आगमन, जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा दिन
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:21 PM IST
आज धनु राशि में शनि का आगमन होने जा रहा है जबकि चन्द्रमा धनु राशि से निकलकर शनि की राशि मकर में जाने वाला है। ग्रहों के इस परिवर्तन का आपकी राशि पर क्या असर होगा जानिए।
