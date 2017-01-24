आपका शहर Close

आज चंद्रमा का धनु राश‌ि में संचार आपके ल‌िए क‌ितना भाग्यशाली है देख‌िए

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 09:50 AM IST
daily Rashiphal 24th January

गुरु की राश‌ि धनु में आज चन्द्रमा का संचार होने जा रहा है। वैसे चन्द्रमा का करीब पूरे द‌िन वृश्च‌‌िक राश‌ि में शन‌ि के साथ होगा। ऐसे में आज आपके ल‌िए द‌िन का समय बेहतर है या शाम। देख‌िए आज आपके ल‌िए द‌िन कैसा रहने वाला है।

