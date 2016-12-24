बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शनिवार के दिन कई राशियों में लाभ के अच्छे योग, आपकी राशि में है या नहीं देख लीजिए
{"_id":"585cf8614f1c1b774fe3be9f","slug":"daily-rashiphal-24th-december","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u200c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 10:58 AM IST
इस शनिवार ग्रहों की ऐसी स्थिति बनी है जिससे कई राशियों में लाभ के अच्छे योग बने हैं। आप देखिए आपके लिए आज का दिन कितना लाभप्रद है और कहां कहां से आपको फायदा मिल सकता है।

