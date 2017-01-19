आपका शहर Close

गुरुवार के स‌ितारे इन राश‌ि वालों के करेंगे वारे न्यारे

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 09:57 AM IST
daily Rashiphal 19th January

आज चन्द्रमा पूरे द‌िन गुरु के साथ कन्‍या राश‌ि में रहेंगे और शाम के समय तुला राश‌ि में पहुंच जाएंगे। स‌ितारों की चाल का आज आपकी राश‌ि पर क्या असर होगा, क्या आज आपके होंगे वारे न्यारे, जान‌िए अपनी राश‌ि से।

daily rashiphal rashifal

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

