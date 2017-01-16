आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सोमवार के द‌िन स‌ितारों का संयोग, इन राश‌ि वालों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली, उठाएं लाभ

+बाद में पढ़ें

एस्ट्रोयोगी

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:29 AM IST
daily Rashiphal 16th January

स‌ितारों की स्‍थ‌ित‌ि बता रही है क‌ि आज कई राश‌ियों में लाभ का योग बना है, नौकरी, व्यवसय या पार‌िवार‌िक जीवन में कहां से आपको होने वाला है फायदा, जाानने के ल‌िए पढ़ें आज का राश‌िफल।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

daily rashiphal rashifal

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

मकर राश‌ि में आ रहे हैं सूर्य,अगले एक महीने इन 4 राश‌ियों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान

makar sankranti effects on your zodiac sign
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वर्षों बाद मकर संक्रांत‌ि पर बना बेहद शुभ संयोग, शन‌ि शांत‌ि के ल‌िए करें यह 5 काम

makar sankranti 2017 on saturday
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इन तीन राश‌ियों को लगेगी 2017 में शन‌ि की साढ़ेसाती, इनको लगेगी ढैय्या

shani transit in 2017 effects
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इस साल 10 वीं या 12 वीं की परीक्षा देनी है तो नारद पुराण की यह बातें याद कर लें, अच्छे पर‌िणाम आएंगे

narad puran tips for students
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

धर्म दीप जलाने, आदर्शों को जीवन में उतारने का संकल्प

Deep burn religion, bringing to life the ideals of the resolution
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

﻿

Live Score:

NZ183/2

NZ v BAN

Full Card