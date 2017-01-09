बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कर्ज लेने और देने के लिए हफ्ते के यह 5 दिन हैं शुभ
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:20 PM IST
जीवन में अलग-अलग जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए कभी न कभी हर किसी को कर्ज लेना पड़ जाता है क्योंकि यह जरुरी नहीं कि आपके पास हर समय इतना पैसा हो जिससे आप अपनी चाहतों को पूरा सकें। लेकिन कुछ लोगों के लिए कर्ज लेना ऐसा भारी पड़ता है कि चाहकर भी समय पर कर्ज उतर नहीं पाता और व्यक्ति उलझता चला जाता है। अगर आप इस तरह की परेशानी से बचना चाहते हैं तो कर्ज लेते समय इन बातों का ध्यान रखें।
