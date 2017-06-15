बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोखा देने में पलभर की भी देरी नहीं करते इस राशि के लोग
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:50 PM IST
नए रिश्ते जोड़ने से पहले लोगों की
कुंडली
मिलाई जाती है, इसका सीधा संबंध ग्रह नक्ष्रत्र से भी होता है।
राशियों
का सीधा असर व्यक्ति के स्वभाव पर भी पड़ता है ,जिस वजह से कुछ का रिश्ता मजबूत हो जाता है तो कई इस रिश्तें को संभाल नहीं पाते। जानिए किस
राशि
के लोग धोखा देने में एक पल का भी नहीं लगाते समय
