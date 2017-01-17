आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

शादी से पहले जान लें, यह बातें शादी के बाद खुल जाएगी क‌िस्मत

+बाद में पढ़ें

राकेश्‍ा झा/टीम ड‌िज‌िटल

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 06:25 PM IST
palmistry marriage line lucky sign

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के साथ ही शादी व‌िवाह के शुभ द‌िन शुरु हो गए हैं। आपकी शादी होने वाली है या शादी की बात चल रही है तो आपको कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना चाह‌िए क्योंक‌ि यह बातें ऐसी हैं जो शादी के बाद आपकी क‌िस्मत चमका सकती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

palmistry lines marriage line

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

palmistry auspicious triangle sign meaning
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

माथा देखकर जानें कौन होगा धनी कौन ज्ञानी

palmistry head line and your fate
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अंगूठे पर यह न‌िशान देखकर जान सकते हैं लोगों के बड़े राज

palmistry thumb meaning
  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

माथा देखकर जानें कौन होगा धनी कौन ज्ञानी

palmistry head line and your fate
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अंगूठे पर यह न‌िशान देखकर जान सकते हैं लोगों के बड़े राज

palmistry thumb meaning
  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

शरीर के इन अंगों पर मौजूद त‌िल होता है बेहद शुभ, लाभदायक

lucky mole on body
  • शुक्रवार, 9 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿