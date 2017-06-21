आज परछाई भी आप का साथ नहीं देगी, जानें क्या है रहस्य
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
21 june longest day of the year and some fact About the June Solstice{"_id":"594891c44f1c1bc6248b46d1","slug":"21-june-longest-day-of-the-year-and-some-fact-about-the-june-solstice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u00a0","category":{"title":"Astrology","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937","slug":"astrology"}}
आज यानी 21 जून साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन है। दरअसल इस दिन सूर्य की किरणें कर्क रेखा पर लंबाई में पड़ती है जिसके कारण साल का ये दिन सबसे बड़ा दिन होता है। इस दिन सूरज सबसे ऊंचे शिखर पर रहता है जिस वजह से लोगों की कुछ समय के लिए अपनी परछाई नहीं दिखाई देती।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.