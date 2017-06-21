आपका शहर Close

आज परछाई भी आप का साथ नहीं देगी, जानें क्या है रहस्य 

विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:40 AM IST
21 june longest day of the year and some fact About the June Solstice

आज यानी 21 जून साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन है। दरअसल इस दिन सूर्य की किरणें कर्क रेखा पर लंबाई में पड़ती है जिसके कारण साल का ये दिन सबसे बड़ा दिन होता है। इस दिन सूरज सबसे ऊंचे शिखर पर रहता है जिस वजह से लोगों की कुछ समय के लिए अपनी परछाई नहीं दिखाई देती।

