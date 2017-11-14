बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिकअप की चपेट में आने से ट्रक क्लीनर की मौत
{"_id":"5a09e5794f1c1bd1408b6635","slug":"truck-cleaner-dies-due-to-pickup","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:03 AM IST
उन्नाव। शहर कोतवाली के गांव गहरा के निकट शौच के लिए जा रहे क्लीनर को पिकअप ने रौंद दिया। इससे उसकी घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद चालक पिकअप लेकर भाग निकला। आसीवन थानाक्षेत्र के के लगलेसरा गांव निवासी छोटेलाल (65) ट्रक में क्लीनर था। रविवार रात वह गांव लगलेसरा के ही चालक रजनीश पुत्र अमृतलाल के साथ ट्रक से परचून का सामान लेकर अहमदाबाद से सिलीगुड़ी जा रहा था। सोमवार भोर पहर लखनऊ-कानपुर राजमार्ग शहर कोतवाली के गहरा गांव के सामने चालक रजनीश ने ट्रक रोका। इसके बाद दोनों शौच के लिए जाने लगे। छोटेलाल शौच क्रिया कर वापस जैसे ही राजमार्ग पर आया तभी लखनऊ से कानपुर की जा रही तेजरफ्तार पिकअप ने उसे रौंद दिया। इससे छोटेलाल की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। साथी की मौत देख चालक रजनीश ने पिकअप को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह भाग निकला। घटना की सूचना सौ नंबर पर देने के साथ ही ट्रक मालिक बलराज सिंह निवासी वेस्ट बंगाल को दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। मृतक छोटेलाल की पत्नी राजरानी की चार साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। तीन बच्चे हैं। इसमें दो लड़कियां व एक लड़का राजेश है जो कि दिव्यांग है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a09eef94f1c1b8d698bb36a","slug":"seven-candidates-in-the-presidential-race-left-the-ground","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a09e3c94f1c1bc8678bb22b","slug":"highway-illegal-cut-stop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a07344a4f1c1b97678bacab","slug":"dropped-while-landing-the-young-man-crushed-with-the-last-wheels-of-the-bus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a09e4c94f1c1b68678bb66e","slug":"bjp-s-lieutenant-letter-is-false-akhilesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0920\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a09edef4f1c1b79548bcfb0","slug":"daughter-s-stomach-was-torn-to-dunk","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a08902b4f1c1bd1408b6214","slug":"intercity-passenger-and-great-cancellation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!