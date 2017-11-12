Download App
आपका शहर Close
up nagar nigam election up nagar nigam election

ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पलटी, दो किसान दबे

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो , फतेहपुर

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:54 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Tractor trolley overturned, two farmers drowned

पलटी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली ।PC: अमर उजाला

ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पलटने में रविवार को दो किसान दबकर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इलाकाई ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें बाहर निकाला। दोनों को सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल के लिए रेफर किया गया है।
किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अंजना भैरवां गांव निवासी ननकू और कल्लू मंडी से धान बेचकर वापस गांव लौट रहे थे। पुलिस कालोनी के पास ट्रैक्टर ट्राली लेकर पहुंचे थे तभी सामने एक सायकिल सवार आ गया। उसे बचाने के प्रयास में अचानक ननकू ने ब्रेक मार दी। ट्रैक्टर ट्राली अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। ननकू और कल्लू ट्राली के नीचे दब गए। ग्रामीणों की 100 नंबर सूचना पीआरवी पुलिस कर्मी पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों और पुलिस की मशक्कत के बाद दोनों को बाहर निकाला गया। दोनों को हरदों सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया। हालत गंभीर बनी है।
Comments

Browse By Tags

ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पलटी दो किसान दबे tractor trolley overturned two farmers drowned

स्पॉटलाइट

सपना चौधरी के दूसरे आइटम सॉन्ग 'टैटू' का टीजर रिलीज, बार गर्ल बनकर लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, देखिये वीडियो

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Watch Sapna Chaudhary Second Item Song Tattoo For Film Action Queen Madhubala

अंतरिक्ष में गूंजती हैं ऐसी भयानक आवाजें, सुनकर कानों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
space horrible sounds nasa releases audio

जिनकी हथेली पर होते हैं ये 4 निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
according to samudrik shastra these four sign in palm are lucky

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
never put these 4 things in front of your main door

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने कोबताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Read

पिछले पहिये से कुचला

Dropped while landing, the young man crushed with the last wheels of the bus
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अध्यक्ष पद के चार प्रत्याशियों के पर्चे खारिज

Four presidential candidates rejected the prescription
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध

Opposition to remove encroachment in Rath
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ससुर खदेरी के पुनरोद्धार से आई खुशहाली

Rejuvenation came from the revival of sasur khaderi
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

महंताेें की आंखें हुईं नम

Bharat Milp Seeing Saint, Mahanta's eyes became damp
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मंदिर निर्माण की तैयारियां

Preparations for temple construction almost complete: Nayan Das
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!