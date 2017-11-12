बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंटरसिटी, पैसेंजर और महानंदा रद्द
{"_id":"5a08902b4f1c1bd1408b6214","slug":"intercity-passenger-and-great-cancellation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:47 PM IST
पूछताछ केंद्र में ट्रेन की जानकारी लेते यात्री
दिल्ली-हावड़ा रूट पर ट्रेनों के संचालन को कोहरे की धुंध ने अव्यवस्थित कर दिया है। रविवार को तीन ट्रेन रद्द रहीं और ज्यादातर ट्रेन देरी से स्टेशन पर पहुंची। इससे यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। पूछताछ केंद्र पर लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।
कोहरे की धुंध से ट्रेनों का संचालन बेपटरी है। इसमें कानपुर-इलाहाबाद इंटर सिटी, फतेहपुर से कानपुर पैसेंजर और महानंदा निरस्त रही। डाउन लाइन रीवां, आठ घंटा, प्रयागराज सात घंटा, नार्थईस्ट 12 घंटा, जयपुर-इलाहाबाद 18 घंटा देरी से स्टेशन पहुंची। ट्रेनों की लेट लतीफी से यात्रियों को स्टेशन में बैठकर रात गुजारनी पड़ी। सबसे अधिका समस्या रिजर्वेशन कराने वाले यात्रियों को रही। लोग रात से आकर अपने ट्रेन का इंतजार करते रहे। वहीं कानपुर, इलाहाबाद जाने वाले यात्रियों को भी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a07c91b4f1c1b65548bc93d","slug":"watch-sapna-chaudhary-second-item-song-tattoo-for-film-action-queen-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0907\u091f\u092e \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917 '\u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091c\u094b\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59f99e474f1c1b8e698b8ad6","slug":"space-horrible-sounds-nasa-releases-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a06bd654f1c1bd7538bca78","slug":"according-to-samudrik-shastra-these-four-sign-in-palm-are-lucky","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a06ad0a4f1c1b6f548bc6ba","slug":"never-put-these-4-things-in-front-of-your-main-door","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938: \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"5a06cd6a4f1c1b59678bafa6","slug":"television-actress-tridha-choudhury-swimsuit-picture-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0939\u0932\u0940\u091c' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a07344a4f1c1b97678bacab","slug":"dropped-while-landing-the-young-man-crushed-with-the-last-wheels-of-the-bus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a0741264f1c1b78548bc58a","slug":"four-presidential-candidates-rejected-the-prescription","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a07353b4f1c1b6a678baf4a","slug":"opposition-to-remove-encroachment-in-rath","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a04947e4f1c1bc45b8b50ba","slug":"rejuvenation-came-from-the-revival-of-sasur-khaderi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a05e3774f1c1b8d698baa5f","slug":"bharat-milp-seeing-saint-mahanta-s-eyes-became-damp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0902\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05e28b4f1c1b79548bc5cb","slug":"preparations-for-temple-construction-almost-complete-nayan-das","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940: \u0928\u092f\u0928 \u0926\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!