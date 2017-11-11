बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उतरते समय गिरा युवक बस के पिछले पहिये से कुचला
{"_id":"5a07344a4f1c1b97678bacab","slug":"dropped-while-landing-the-young-man-crushed-with-the-last-wheels-of-the-bus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:02 PM IST
बेटे की मौत पर घटनास्थल पर बिलखता पिता।
PC: अमर उजाला
राठ। कस्बे में गल्ला मंडी के सामने रोडवेज की बस से उतरने के दौरान युवक गिर गया। बस का पिछला पहिया सिर के ऊपर से निकल गया। इससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। कोतवाली पुलिस ने शव को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। युवक अपने पिता और एक साथी के साथ गल्ला मंडी में माल बेचने के लिए आया था। पुलिस ने रोडवेज की बस को कब्जे में ले लिया। बस के चालक शमीम और परिचालक अरविंद सिंह द्वितीय फरार हो गए। मझगवां थाने के जराखर गांव निवासी सत्यदीन लोधी अपने 18 वर्षीया पुत्र दानवीर के साथ गल्ला मंडी में उड़द की फसल बेचने के लिए सुबह आया था। मंडी में मुन्ना जराखर के यहां माल रखने के बाद पिता सत्यदीन के कहने पर दानवीर अपने एक साथी आकाश निवासी जराखर के साथ खाद लेने के लिए चला गया। दोपहर बाद उसने कोतवाली से सटे एग्रो केंद्र से खाद ली और उसे एक वाहन में रखवाकर गांव रवाना कर दिया। करीब साढे़ तीन बजे दानवीर अपने साथी के साथ वापस मंडी आने के लिए राठ से झांसी जा रही राठ मौदहा झांसी बस में बैठ गया। जब बस गल्ला मंडी के सामने पहुंची तो आवाज देने पर बस के चालक शमीम ने गाड़ी धीमी कर दी। इसी बीच गेट पर खड़ा दानवीर उतरने लगा तो गिर गया और बस का पिछला पहिया उसके सिर के ऊपर से गुजर गया। मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई। साथी ने चिल्लाया तो बस रोक दी। इसी बीच मंडी में मौजूद पिता को खबर लगी तो व्यापारी दौड़ पडे़। अपने लाड़ले बेटे का शव देख पिता बिलख बिलख कर रोने लगा।
गेट बंद होता तो शायद बच जाती जान
गल्ला मंडी के सामने रोडवेज की बस से युवक के उतरते समय यदि परिचालक अरविंद सिंह दानवीर को बस के खड़ा होने तक रोक देता तो शायद युवक की मौत न होती। बस में बैठी कुछ सवारियों ने बताया कि बस के परिचालक ने गेट बंद नहीं किया था। गेट के किनारे पर दानवीर खड़ा था। बस परिचालक की इस लापरवाही से युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि निर्देश है कि बस के चलते ही दरवाजे बंद कर लिए जाए।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a06e83b4f1c1b72548bc4ef","slug":"padmavati-producers-ready-to-screen-film-after-censor-board-gives-approval","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u0916 \u0926\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a057c104f1c1baf678ba975","slug":"know-about-pitra-dosh-and-its-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u0943\u0926\u094b\u0937 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a06a8334f1c1b72548bc44b","slug":"these-bigg-boss-11-contestants-will-be-in-top-five","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u092f\u0947, \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u094b","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a069f9d4f1c1bd0408b5f42","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-mehjabi-siddiqui-pesonal-photo-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940-\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e', \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a0691054f1c1b60678ba745","slug":"know-which-contestant-will-get-out-of-bigg-boss-11-in-sixth-week-weekend-ka-vaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0909\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a07353b4f1c1b6a678baf4a","slug":"opposition-to-remove-encroachment-in-rath","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a05e3774f1c1b8d698baa5f","slug":"bharat-milp-seeing-saint-mahanta-s-eyes-became-damp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0902\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a04947e4f1c1bc45b8b50ba","slug":"rejuvenation-came-from-the-revival-of-sasur-khaderi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
{"_id":"5a05e45a4f1c1b70548bc42f","slug":"rajapur-municipality-for-14-candidates","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 14 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05e28b4f1c1b79548bc5cb","slug":"preparations-for-temple-construction-almost-complete-nayan-das","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940: \u0928\u092f\u0928 \u0926\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59f76aa34f1c1bd9538b9efc","slug":"97-jawans-take-oath-of-defense-of-the-country","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"97 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Other Archives","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"other-archives"}}
सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!