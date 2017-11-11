Download App
उतरते समय गिरा युवक बस के पिछले पहिये से कुचला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/हमीरपुर

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:02 PM IST
Dropped while landing, the young man crushed with the last wheels of the bus

बेटे की मौत पर घटनास्थल पर बिलखता पिता। PC: अमर उजाला

राठ। कस्बे में गल्ला मंडी के सामने रोडवेज की बस से उतरने के दौरान युवक गिर गया। बस का पिछला पहिया सिर के ऊपर से निकल गया। इससे घटनास्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। कोतवाली पुलिस ने शव को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। युवक अपने पिता और एक साथी के साथ गल्ला मंडी में माल बेचने के लिए आया था। पुलिस ने रोडवेज की बस को कब्जे में ले लिया। बस के चालक शमीम और परिचालक अरविंद सिंह द्वितीय फरार हो गए। मझगवां थाने के जराखर गांव निवासी सत्यदीन लोधी अपने 18 वर्षीया पुत्र दानवीर के साथ गल्ला मंडी में उड़द की फसल बेचने के लिए सुबह आया था। मंडी में मुन्ना जराखर के यहां माल रखने के बाद पिता सत्यदीन के कहने पर दानवीर अपने एक साथी आकाश निवासी जराखर के साथ खाद लेने के लिए चला गया। दोपहर बाद उसने कोतवाली से सटे एग्रो केंद्र से खाद ली और उसे एक वाहन में रखवाकर गांव रवाना कर दिया। करीब साढे़ तीन बजे दानवीर अपने साथी के साथ वापस मंडी आने के लिए राठ से झांसी जा रही राठ मौदहा झांसी बस में बैठ गया। जब बस गल्ला मंडी के सामने पहुंची तो आवाज देने पर बस के चालक शमीम ने गाड़ी धीमी कर दी। इसी बीच गेट पर खड़ा दानवीर उतरने लगा तो गिर गया और बस का पिछला पहिया उसके सिर के ऊपर से गुजर गया। मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई। साथी ने चिल्लाया तो बस रोक दी। इसी बीच मंडी में मौजूद पिता को खबर लगी तो व्यापारी दौड़ पडे़। अपने लाड़ले बेटे का शव देख पिता बिलख बिलख कर रोने लगा।
गेट बंद होता तो शायद बच जाती जान
गल्ला मंडी के सामने रोडवेज की बस से युवक के उतरते समय यदि परिचालक अरविंद सिंह दानवीर को बस के खड़ा होने तक रोक देता तो शायद युवक की मौत न होती। बस में बैठी कुछ सवारियों ने बताया कि  बस के परिचालक ने गेट बंद नहीं किया था। गेट के किनारे पर दानवीर खड़ा था। बस परिचालक की इस लापरवाही से युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि निर्देश है कि बस के चलते ही दरवाजे बंद कर लिए जाए।
