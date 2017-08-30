Download App
kavya kavya

हरदोई में घर लौट रहे दंपति और नातिन की सड़क हादसे में मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/हरदोई

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:07 PM IST
बघौली (हरदोई)। हरदोई-लखनऊ मार्ग के बघौली थाना क्षेत्र में वाहन ने साइकिल सवार दंपति और नातिन को टक्कर मार दी। तीनों सड़क पर गिर गए। वाहन तीनों को रौंदते हुए निकल गया। तीनों की मौके पर मौत हो गई। मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ लग गई। बवाल की आशंका पर पुलिस ने आनन-फानन शवों को जिला अस्पताल भेजवा दिया।
बघौली थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम केसवन निवासी समशुद्दीन (42) खेती कर अपना परिवार पालता था। मंगलवार को समशुद्दीन पत्नी सायरा बानो (38) के साथ  थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम महरी निवासी साढ़ू छोटल्ले के घर गए थे। साथ में नातिन ग्राम बरखेरवा निवासी हनीफ की पुत्री बबलिशा बानो (2) भी थी। बुधवार की शाम समशुद्दीन पत्नी और नातिन के साथ अपने गांव लौट रहा था। हरदोई-लखनऊ मार्ग पर शाम करीब साढ़े तीन बजे ग्राम लोधी के पास विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे वाहन ने साइकिल में टक्कर मार दी। तीनों को रौंदते हुए वाहन चालक भाग निकला। मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। कुछ लोगों ने समशुद्दीन को पहचान कर उसके रिश्तेदारों को सूचना भेजी। मौके पर पहुंचे थानाध्यक्ष जटाशंकर सिंह टेंपो से शवों को जिला अस्पताल भेजवाया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि तहरीर मिलने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
