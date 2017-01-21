बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि वालों को चुनाव लड़ने से नहीं रोक सकते : हाईकोर्ट
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि के लोगों को लोकसभा या विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने से रोका नहीं जा सकता है। अदालत ऐसा कोई सामान्य आदेश नहीं जारी करती है जिससे ऐसे लोगों को रोका जा सके। कानून के तहत ही यदि कोई व्यक्ति अयोग्य पाया जाता है तो उसे रोका जा सकता है। स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराना निर्वाचन आयोग की जिम्मेदारी है।
देवरिया जिले के विंध्याचल ने जनहित याचिका दाखिल कर मांग की थी कि आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि के लोगों को चुनाव लड़ने से रोकने का आदेश दिया जाए। याचिका में कहा गया है प्रदेश में अपराध का ग्राफ बढ़ा है। चुनाव के समय आपराधिक तत्व और अधिक सक्रिय हो जाते हैं।
मांग की गई कि आयोग तथा पुलिस आपराधिक छवि के नेताओं पर नजर रखे तथा अपराधियों को पकड़कर जेल में बंद किया जाए। कोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि ऐसा सामान्य निर्देश जारी नहीं किया जा सकता है। यदि याची कोई विशेष केस लेकर आता है तो उस पर अलग से विचार किया जा सकता है।
