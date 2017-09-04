Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन कर रहा युवक चंबल में डूबा

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:26 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
youth drown in kota during ganesh visarjan

चंबल में डूबने से आज एक युवक की मौत हो गई

गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान चंबल में डूबने से आज एक युवक की मौत हो गई। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, घटना राजस्थान के कोटा जिले की है। यहां पर चंबल नदी पर बने रंगपुर घाट में आज गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। इस दौरान यह युवक अधिक गहराई में चला गया और बैलेंस बिगड़ने गिर गया।  देखते ही देखते नदी में ओझल हो गया।

आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने युवक को निकालने की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन उसे बचाया नहीं जा सका। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची नगर निगम की गोताखोरों की टीम ने रेस्क्यू आॅपरेशन चलाकर कुछ देर बाद ही शव को बाहर निकाल लिया। मृतक का नाम प्रमोद कुमार उर्फ लाला है, जो रेलवे काॅलोनी के सोगरिया का रहने वाला था।   
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan kota jaipur rajasthan news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

Teachers Day: 'गुड मॉर्निंग टीचर' तो बहुत बोला, अब है बारी शिक्षकों को इस तरह विश करने की...

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Happy Teachers Day 2017: New Ways To Wish Your Teacher through Whatsapp, SMS

करना चाहते हैं लड़कियों को इम्प्रेस तो लड़के ऐसे रखें अपना ध्यान

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these grooming tips can help men to get women attention

गवाह ने खोले राज, फिल्में हिट कराने के लिए हनीप्रीत के साथ मिलकर क्या करता था राम रहीम

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
gurmeet ram rahim convert his black money in to white through making films

चीटिंग करके बनाई थीसिस तो रद्द हो सकता है रजिस्ट्रेशन, UGC ने बनाई नई नीति

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
UGC invites suggestions on policy drafted to check Plagiarism in Academic Research

ईमानदार होना ही काफी नहीं, बनना है 'गुड पार्टनर' तो होनी चाहिए ये खूबियां

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
honesty Is not Enough To Be A Good Partner These Qualities Are Equally Important

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Read

ट्रेन पर चढ़ने में यात्री भिडे़, तीन को जेल भेजा

Passengers fly in train, three sent to jail
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मानवता शर्मसार, छह साल की दलित लड़की को उसी का मल उठाने को किया मजबूर

Dalit girl forced to lift her excreta by upper caste man in Mdhya pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

काली पट्टी बांधकर शिक्षामित्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन

shiksha mitra stir continues
  • शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2017
  • +

एसपी की परीक्षा में यूपी 100 पुलिस फेल

UP 100 police fails in exam taken by SP
  • मंगलवार, 8 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विधायक ने की समझाइश तो मानें किसान, महापड़ाव खत्म

Five days after the farmers finished the protest
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वाराणसी मे डायरिया से डेढ़ साल की बच्ची की मौत, मचा हड़कंप

child died due to diarrhea in varanasi
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
POET SANTOSH ANAND RECITED POEMS IN AMAR UJALA KAVYA MAHAKUMBH IN AGRA
इरशाद

कवि संतोष आनंद के काव्य रस का लें आनंद

javed akhtar a classic example of self made man
काव्य चर्चा

जावेद अख़्तर: अपनी महबूबा में अपनी मां देखे, बिन मां के लड़कों की फ़ितरत होती है

Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena poems Hindi Kavita Kitna Achaa Hota
इरशाद

सर्वेश्वरदयाल सक्सेना : एक-दूसरे को बिना जाने, पास-पास होना...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!