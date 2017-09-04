बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन कर रहा युवक चंबल में डूबा
Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:26 PM IST
चंबल में डूबने से आज एक युवक की मौत हो गई
गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान चंबल में डूबने से आज एक युवक की मौत हो गई।
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, घटना राजस्थान के कोटा जिले की है। यहां पर चंबल नदी पर बने रंगपुर घाट में आज गणेश प्रतिमा विसर्जन कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। इस दौरान यह युवक अधिक गहराई में चला गया और बैलेंस बिगड़ने गिर गया। देखते ही देखते नदी में ओझल हो गया।
आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने युवक को निकालने की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन उसे बचाया नहीं जा सका। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची नगर निगम की गोताखोरों की टीम ने रेस्क्यू आॅपरेशन चलाकर कुछ देर बाद ही शव को बाहर निकाल लिया। मृतक का नाम प्रमोद कुमार उर्फ लाला है, जो रेलवे काॅलोनी के सोगरिया का रहने वाला था।
