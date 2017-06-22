आपका शहर Close

यूपी कैब‌िनेट के फैसले कुछ ही देर में, बजट पर मुहर संभव

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 05:07 PM IST
uttar pradesh cabinet meeting decisions

योगी कैबिनेटPC: ANI

योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में बृहस्पतिवार को प्रदेश कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू हो चुकी है। लोकभवन में होने वाली इस बैठक मेंं छह जुलाई से बजट सत्र आहूत करने और 2017-18 के  आम बजट के मसौदे को मंजूरी दी जा सकती है।
सूत्रों ने बताया कि योगी सरकार के 2017-18 के आम बजट का आकार साढ़े तीन लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक रहने की संभावना है। इसमें किसानों की कर्जमाफी सहित तमाम नई योजनाओं का एलान होगा। कैबिनेट बजट सत्र छह जुलाई से आहूत करने के प्रस्ताव को भी मंजूरी दे सकती है। सत्र के पहले दिन ही बजट पेश हो सकता है।

कैबिनेट की बैठक में कर्जमाफी से जुड़ी गाइडलाइन को भी मंजूरी देने की संभावना है। इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन पर बकाया वाणिज्यकर के ब्याज में छूट देने से संबंधित प्रस्ताव भी आ सकता है।
