कन्नौज में रेल फाटक तोड़कर घुसा ट्रक, मालगाड़ी रोकी
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:25 PM IST
क्रॉसिंग तोड़कर घुसा ट्रक
कन्नौज के गुरसहायगंज में पूर्वी रेलवे क्रासिंग का फाटक तोड़कर शनिवार की रात एक ट्रक ट्रैक के पास जा पहुंचा। केबिनमैन की सूझबूझ से मालगाड़ी को रेलवे क्रासिंग से थोड़ी दूर रोक लिया गया। इस दौरान ट्रक छोड़कर चालक फरार हो गया, जिसको जीआरपी ने कब्जे में ले लिया है।
कस्बा के पूर्वी रेलवे क्रासिंग को शनिवार की रात करीब बारह बजे केबिनमैन विश्वनाथ ने कानपुर से फर्रुखाबाद की ओर जा रही मालगाड़ी को पास कराने के लिए बंद किया था। कन्नौज की ओर से आए तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कन्नौज साइड वाला रेलवे फाटक तोड़कर अंदर घुस आया।
किसी तरह ट्रक रेल पटरी से करीब दस फीट की दूरी पर रुक गया। घटना से घबराया चालक ट्रक छोड़कर भाग निकला। केबिनमैन घबरा उठा। उसने मामले से एएसएम परमेश्वर दयाल को अवगत कराया, जिस पर मालगाड़ी को आउटर के निकट रोका गया।
इसके बाद टूटे रेल फाटक की जगह लोहे की जंजीर बांधकर मालगाड़ी को निकाला गया। मालगाड़ी करीब बीस मिनट खड़ी रही। उधर, केबिनमैन ने बताया मालगाड़ी ज्वलनशील पदार्थ की थी। डिब्बे खाली थे। यदि कहीं डिब्बे भरे हुए होते और ट्रक की भिड़ंत हो जाती तो बहुत बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।
