Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

कन्नौज में रेल फाटक तोड़कर घुसा ट्रक, मालगाड़ी रोकी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:25 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
truck Breaking the rail gates in Kannauj

क्रॉसिंग तोड़कर घुसा ट्रकPC: अमर उजाला

कन्नौज के गुरसहायगंज में पूर्वी रेलवे क्रासिंग का फाटक तोड़कर शनिवार की रात एक ट्रक ट्रैक के पास जा पहुंचा। केबिनमैन की सूझबूझ से मालगाड़ी को रेलवे क्रासिंग से थोड़ी दूर रोक लिया गया। इस दौरान ट्रक छोड़कर चालक फरार हो गया, जिसको जीआरपी ने कब्जे में ले लिया है।
कस्बा के पूर्वी रेलवे क्रासिंग को शनिवार की रात करीब बारह बजे केबिनमैन विश्वनाथ ने कानपुर से फर्रुखाबाद की ओर जा रही मालगाड़ी को पास कराने के लिए बंद किया था। कन्नौज की ओर से आए तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कन्नौज साइड वाला रेलवे फाटक तोड़कर अंदर घुस आया।

किसी तरह ट्रक रेल पटरी से करीब दस फीट की दूरी पर रुक गया। घटना से घबराया चालक ट्रक छोड़कर भाग निकला। केबिनमैन घबरा उठा। उसने मामले से एएसएम परमेश्वर दयाल को अवगत कराया, जिस पर मालगाड़ी को आउटर के निकट रोका गया।

इसके बाद टूटे रेल फाटक की जगह लोहे की जंजीर बांधकर मालगाड़ी को निकाला गया। मालगाड़ी करीब बीस मिनट खड़ी रही। उधर, केबिनमैन ने बताया मालगाड़ी ज्वलनशील पदार्थ की थी। डिब्बे खाली थे। यदि कहीं डिब्बे भरे हुए होते और ट्रक की भिड़ंत हो जाती तो बहुत बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।


 
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

indian railways suresh prabhu railway minister kannauj More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill

इंटरनेट पर फिर छाईं ईशा गुप्ता, टॉपलेस के बाद अब ऐसी फोटो आई सामने

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta photo shoot for rocky star

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Read

मानवता शर्मसार, छह साल की दलित लड़की को उसी का मल उठाने को किया मजबूर

Dalit girl forced to lift her excreta by upper caste man in Mdhya pradesh
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

काली पट्टी बांधकर शिक्षामित्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन

shiksha mitra stir continues
  • शनिवार, 29 जुलाई 2017
  • +

एसपी की परीक्षा में यूपी 100 पुलिस फेल

UP 100 police fails in exam taken by SP
  • मंगलवार, 8 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विधायक ने की समझाइश तो मानें किसान, महापड़ाव खत्म

Five days after the farmers finished the protest
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वाराणसी मे डायरिया से डेढ़ साल की बच्ची की मौत, मचा हड़कंप

child died due to diarrhea in varanasi
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शिक्षामित्रों ने बीएसए का किया घेराव

Shiksha mitra protest at BSA office
  • सोमवार, 31 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!