बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
37 अरब के महाठग अनुभव मित्तल कोर्ट ने तलब किया, आज एसटीएफ देगी केस डायरी
{"_id":"5899f6ac4f1c1b8a5237964b","slug":"the-court-summoned-mittal-37-billion-mahatg-experience-today-will-stf-case-diary","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"37 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0920\u0917 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0932 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0906\u091c \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:03 PM IST
anubhav mittal
PC: अमर उजाला
3700 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी अनुभव मित्तल की जमानत याचिका पर अदालत बुधवार को सुनवाई करेगी। जमानत याचिका डाले जाने पर अदालत ने अनुभव को जेल से तलब किया है।
अधिवक्ता सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि अनुभव की जमानत याचिका सोमवार को अदालत में डाली गई थी। याचिका पर मंगलवार को सुनवाई होनी थी। मंगलवार को अदालत ने आरोपी अनुभव मित्तल को जेल से तलब किया है। वहीं, पुलिस व एसटीएफ से केस डायरी भी तलब की है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5899bb724f1c1b9452379500","slug":"how-to-get-a-girlfriend-by-worshipping-a-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 '\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940' \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5899f41a4f1c1b875237954d","slug":"australian-coach-darren-lehmann-says-australian-bowler-have-no-plan-to-stop-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902!\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58998e4e4f1c1b224a378cd5","slug":"madhuri-scared-of-sanjay-dutt-s-biopic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5899cffe4f1c1b8752379341","slug":"eugenie-bouchard-will-go-on-a-date-with-fan-after-losing-bet-on-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
{"_id":"58999cf34f1c1b6d0e37877e","slug":"side-effects-of-pizza","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5899f6ac4f1c1b8a5237964b","slug":"the-court-summoned-mittal-37-billion-mahatg-experience-today-will-stf-case-diary","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"37 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0920\u0917 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0932 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0906\u091c \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
{"_id":"588af63e4f1c1b476fcf54d8","slug":"tiger-cub-killed-by-bison-in-madhya-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u092d\u0948\u0902\u0938\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0918 \u0936\u093e\u0935\u0915, 13 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 35 \u092c\u093e\u0918\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587bb32c4f1c1b3603efe508","slug":"army-from-falling-into-the-abyss","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
{"_id":"5878f5284f1c1b577fbab3f2","slug":"a-boy-fall-from-roof-dead","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5835c4d54f1c1b262413bfe4","slug":"petrol-diesel-refueling-facility-through-old-note-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 500 \u0914\u0930 1000 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top