37 अरब के महाठग अनुभव मित्तल कोर्ट ने तलब किया, आज एसटीएफ देगी केस डायरी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:03 PM IST
The court summoned Mittal 37 billion Mahatg experience, today will STF case diary

anubhav mittalPC: अमर उजाला

3700 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी अनुभव मित्तल की जमानत याचिका पर अदालत बुधवार को सुनवाई करेगी। जमानत याचिका डाले जाने पर अदालत ने अनुभव को जेल से तलब किया है।
अधिवक्ता सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि अनुभव की जमानत याचिका सोमवार को अदालत में डाली गई थी। याचिका पर मंगलवार को सुनवाई होनी थी। मंगलवार को अदालत ने आरोपी अनुभव मित्तल को जेल से तलब किया है। वहीं, पुलिस व एसटीएफ से केस डायरी भी तलब की है।
