IT विभाग ने भेजा लालू यादव को नोटिस, पूछा- महारैली का पैसा कहां से आया

amarujala.com- Presented By: पूजा मेहरोत्रा

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:31 PM IST
पटना में हुई लालू की महारैली बीजेपी भगाओ, देश बचाओ अब इनकम टैक्स वालों के राडार पर हैं। आयकर विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय जनता दल को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि 27 अगस्त को पटना के गांधी में आयोजित विशाल रैली के आयोजन का पैसा कहां से आया।  
आरजेडी और दूसरी विपक्षी पार्टी ने रैली को एक सफल आयोजन बताया है। जिसमें लाखों की संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए थे। लालू यादव ने भी इस रैली की फोटो ट्वीट की थी। बाद में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव की रैली की लगाई गई फोटो को मॉर्फ्ड बताया गया था  जिससे उनकी काफी किरकिरी भी हुई थी।

वहीं लालू के बेटे और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी याद ने क्लेम किया था कि इस रैली में  30 लाख लोगों ने भाग लिया था।
 
तेजस्वी और राबड़ी देवी से भी हो रही है पूछताछ
