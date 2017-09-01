बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IT विभाग ने भेजा लालू यादव को नोटिस, पूछा- महारैली का पैसा कहां से आया
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:31 PM IST
पटना में हुई लालू की महारैली बीजेपी भगाओ, देश बचाओ अब
इनकम टैक्स
वालों के राडार पर हैं। आयकर विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय जनता दल को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि 27 अगस्त को पटना के गांधी में आयोजित विशाल रैली के आयोजन का पैसा कहां से आया।
आरजेडी और दूसरी विपक्षी पार्टी ने रैली को एक सफल आयोजन बताया है। जिसमें लाखों की संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए थे।
लालू यादव
ने भी इस रैली की फोटो ट्वीट की थी। बाद में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव की रैली की लगाई गई फोटो को मॉर्फ्ड बताया गया था जिससे उनकी काफी किरकिरी भी हुई थी।
तेजस्वी यादव बोले- सब मिलकर तय करेंगे विपक्ष का चेहरा
वहीं लालू के बेटे और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी याद ने क्लेम किया था कि इस रैली में 30 लाख लोगों ने भाग लिया था।
तेजस्वी और राबड़ी देवी से भी हो रही है पूछताछ
महारैली के कुछ दिन बीत जाने के बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने लालू यादव की पत्नी और बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी और बेटे तेजस्वी यादव से बेनामी संपत्तियों और 1000 करोड़ रुपए की लैंड डील पर भी सवाल किया है।
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दोनों को विभाग में बुलाया गया और इस मामले की जांच कर रहे अधिकारी ने उनका बयान भी दर्ज किया है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
