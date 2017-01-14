बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कनॉट प्लेस में विशालकाय चरखे की स्थापना
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:25 PM IST
नई दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में लगाया गया चरखा।
PC: अमर उजाला
खादी ग्रामाद्योग ने अपने कलेंडर व डायरी से राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का चित्र हटाने के बाद उनकी 69वीं पुण्यतिथि पर बापू को ऐतिहासिक श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने की तैयारी की है।
खादी ग्रामाद्योग ने गांधीजी के खादी को बढ़ावा देने के मिशन को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए एनडीएमसी के साथ मिलकर कनॉट प्लेस में विशालकाय चरखा स्थापित किया है। खादी से जुड़ी यादें ताजा करने के लिए संग्रहालय भी बनाया है।
चरखे व संग्रहालय का उनकी पुण्यतिथि (30 जनवरी) के अवसर पर संभवत: प्रधानमंत्री उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके चलते दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों ने पालिका पार्किंग के ऊपर बने पार्क को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है।
खादी ग्रामाद्योग ने एनडीएमसी की पालिका पार्किंग के ऊपर पार्क में नौ मीटर लंबा और साढ़े तीन मीटर ऊंचा विशालकाय चरखा स्थापित किया है। यह स्टील से बना है। इसका वजन करीब पांच टन है और उस पर एक इंच मोटी खादी व सिल्क की रस्सी लगाई गई है।
चरखे के पास बापू की पहचान रहे तीन बंदर भी स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। संग्रहालय में वर्षों पुराने करीब 100 चरखे रखे जाएंगे। चरखा स्थापित करने और संग्रहालय बनाने का काम पूरा हो गया है।
एनडीएमसी के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कनॉट प्लेस से कुछ दूरी पर स्थित बाल्मीकि मंदिर में महात्मा गांधी अप्रैल 1946 से लेकर जून 1947 तक 214 दिनों के लिए ठहरे थे। इसी कारण उनकी याद में कनॉट प्लेस को चरखा और संग्रहालय स्थापित करने के लिए चुना गया।
