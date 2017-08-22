आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

मानवता शर्मसार, छह साल की दलित लड़की को उसी का मल उठाने को किया मजबूर

amarujala.com- presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:26 PM IST
Dalit girl forced to lift her excreta by upper caste man in Mdhya pradesh
21वीं सदी के भारत में समानता की बातें तो बहुत की जाती हैं मगर वास्तविकता यह है कि नीची जाति के साथ आज बी भेदभाव जारी है। दरअसल लवकुश नगर तहसील के गुधोरा में स्थित स्कूल के बाहर एक ऊंची जाति के व्यक्ति ने छह साल की दलित लड़की को उसी का मलमूत्र उठाने का मजबूर किया।
लवकुश नगर पुलिस स्टेशन प्रभारी जेडवाई खान ने बताया कि यह घटना सोमवार शाम की है। बच्ची अपने स्कूल शिक्षक से अनुमति लेकर सरकारी प्राथमिक स्कूल के पास खुले में शौच के लिए गई थी। गुधोरा का यह प्राथमिक स्कूल जिला मुख्यालय से मात्र 60 किमी की दूरी पर है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब आरोपी पप्पू सिंह ने बच्ची को खुले में शौच करते देखा तो वह अपना आपा खो बैठा और उसे अपने हाथों से मल उठाने के लिए मजबूर किया। इस घटना की जानकारी बच्ची ने अपने माता-पिता को दी।

इसके बाद दलित समुदाय के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ वे पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे और सिंह के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई। इस मामले में सिंह के खिलाफ गैरकानूनी अनिवार्य श्रम, जानबूझकर अपमान, अशांति भड़काने का उद्देश्य और किशोर न्याय के प्रासंगिक कानूनों (बच्चों की देखभाल और संरक्षण) अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी की तलाश जारी है।
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

