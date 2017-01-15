बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाई में गिरने से सेना के जवान की मौत
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 11:07 PM IST
केदारघाटी के मैखंडा गांव निवासी सेना के जवान की खाई में गिरने से मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल रुद्रप्रयाग भेज दिया है। मृतक जवान अपने परिवार में पांच भाई-बहनों में सबसे छोटा था।
सात-गढ़वाल रायफल, ए-कंपनी पंजाब में तैनात जवान देवेंद्र कुमार (21) पुत्र गंगाधर इन दिनों क्षेत्र में भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के सत्यापन के लिए पहुंचा था। बीते शनिवार को वह कालीमठ घाटी के जाल तल्ला, मल्ला व कोटमा गांव में पूर्व सैनिकों के सत्यापन को गया था।
शाम को करीब पांच बजे वह कोटमा गांव से पैदल मार्ग से अपने घर मैखंडा वापस लौट रहा था, लेकिन गांव से करीब डेढ़ किमी पहले रास्ते में गिरे चीड़ के पिरुल में पैर फिसलने से वह सिर के बल खाई में जा गिरा और पत्थर पर टकराने से उसकी मौत हो गई।
इधर, देवेंद्र के देर शाम तक घर नहीं पहुंचने पर उसके पिता ने उसके मोबाइल पर संपर्क किया, लेकिन कॉल रिसीव नहीं हुई। वे चिंतित हो उठे और रात आठ बजे ही ग्रामीणों को साथ लेकर बेटे को खोजने निकल पड़े। पूरे पैदल मार्ग में ढूंढ खोज करने के बाद देर रात ढाई बजे देवेंद्र गहरी खाई में लहूलुहान बेसुध मिला।
उसे घर लाने के बाद सुबह नौ बजे स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गुप्तकाशी लाया गया, जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा कि जवान के सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगी थी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। थानाध्यक्ष विपिन चंद्र पाठक ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया जाएगा।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
