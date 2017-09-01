Download App
kavya kavya

सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में नई SIT की 4 महीने से बैठक ही नहीं

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:42 AM IST
New Special Investigation Team meeting not for four months in Sunanda Pushkar's death case
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर की पत्नी सुनंदा पुष्कर की मौत मामले की जांच दिल्ली पुलिस किस तरीके से कर रही है उसका अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि मामले की जांच के लिए नई एसआईटी (स्पेशल इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम) की अभी तक एक भी बैठक नहीं हुई है। एसआईटी बने करीब चार महीने हो गए हैं। दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस को अभी तक कई महत्वपूर्ण रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली हैं। पुलिस अमेरिका की एफबीआई से भी विसरा की फाइनल रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार कर रही है।  
एसआईटी से जुड़े दिल्ली पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि नई एसआईटी की अभी तक एक भी आधिकारिक बैठक नहीं हुई है। पहली एसआईटी के पुलिस अफसरों के तबादले होने के बाद दूसरी एसआईटी बनाई गई थी। इसकी पहली बैठक गत सप्ताह बुलाई गई थी, मगर डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम को सजा होने के बाद दिल्ली में हुई आगजनी के बाद टाल दी गई। हालांकि एसआईटी के एक सदस्य का कहना है कि एसआईटी सदस्य कई बार मिल चुके हैं और बैठक एसआईटी हेड दक्षिण जिला डीसीपी ईश्वर सिंह के यहां होती है।  

उधर, पुलिस ने सुनंदा की मौत के बाद शशि थरूर, सुनंदा के दोस्त  व उसके स्टाफ के मोबाइल व लैपटॉप आदि जब्त किए थे। पुलिस ने सभी को जांच के लिए गुजरात की फोरेंसिक लैब में जांच के लिए भेजा था। हालांकि पुलिस को सुनंदा के मोबाइल की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। सुनंदा के मोबाइल का डाटा भी आपस आ गया है जो उसके बेटे ने डिलीट कर दिया था। पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सुनंदा की मौत से जुड़े मोबाइल व लैपटॉप की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
