EC पर केजरीवाल का तंज, मुझे अपना ब्रांड एंबेसडर बना ले चुनाव आयोग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 06:36 PM IST
EC made me your brand ambassador Kejriwal

अरविंद केजरीवालPC: amar ujala

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने चुनाव आयोग के 'रिश्वत' संबंधी टिप्पणी पर पलटवार करते हुए तंज कसा है। केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को  चुनाव आयोग को लिखित जबाव दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने चुनाव आयोग के आरोप को निराधार करार दिया और कहा कि चुनाव आयोग मुझे अपना ब्रैंड ऐंबैसडर बना ले। केजरीवाल ने चुनाव आयोग की टिप्पणी का जबाव अपने ट्वीटर अकांउट पर ट्वीट के जरिए दिया है। 
 


केजरीवाल ने चुनाव आयोग के आरोप को खारिज करते हुए तंज कसा कि चुनाव आयोग पिछले सात दशकों से चुनावों में पैसे के इस्तेमाल को रोकने की नाकाम कोशिश करता रहा है। उन्होंने दिल्ली चुनाव का हवाला देकर लिखा कि मेरे पैसे देने वाले बयान का असर वहां हुआ था। जनता ने कांग्रेस और बीजेपी से पैसा ले लिया और वोट आप को दिया। जब पैसा बांटने का कोई फायदा नहीं मिलेगा तो बीजेपी और कांग्रेस पैसा बांटना बिल्कुल बंद कर देगी।

गौरतलब है कि केजरीवाल ने गोवा में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि "दूसरी पार्टी वाले पैसा देने आयें तो ले लेना लेकिन वोट आम आदमी पार्टी को ही देना।" केजरीवाल के इस  बयान पर चुनाव आयोग ने नोटिस भेजा था और चेतावनी दी थी कि अगर भविष्य में इस तरह की बयानबाजी की गई तो आप पार्टी पर कार्रवाई हो सकती है।
