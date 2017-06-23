आपका शहर Close

स्मार्टफोन के जरिए लोगों को बेवकूफ बना युवती ने ऐंठे 5.7 लाख 

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:49 PM IST
Woman dupes 15 of lakhs in US visa fraud in Mumbai 

Tina Ajinkya, allegedly duping PC: mid day

देश में अपराध को अंजाम देने के लिए लोग एक से बढ़कर एक तरीके आजमा रहे हैं। मुंबई में तो स्मार्ट फोन से एक युवती ने लोगों को लाखों का चूना लगा दिया। कार्मीइक रोड निवासी टीना अजिंक्य अपने स्मार्टफोन से एक यूएस वीजा केंद्र चला रही थी। वह लोगों को फंसाकर उन्हें यूएस का वीजा देने का झांसा देती थी। आरोपी महिला लोगों को यूएस वीजा के नाम पर बहलाकर उनके फिंगर प्रिंट अपने मोबाइल में लेने का दिखावा करके पैसे ऐंठती थी। 
अजिंक्य पर पीड़ितों ने यूएस वीजा व आवेदकों को अच्छी नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 5.7 लाख रुपये ऐंठने का आरोप लगाया है। हालांकि यह मामला नया नहीं है। पहले भी ऐसे घोटाले सामने आये हैं। 

पीड़ितों में से एक ने 22 मई को गमदेवी पुलिस थाने में अजिंक्य के विरूद्ध एक बयान दर्ज कराया था, जिसके बाद एक साल पहले 15 वीजा उम्मीदवारों के एक समूह के संपर्क सामने आया। आरोपी महिला ने लोगों से झूठ कहा था कि वह अमेरिकी वाणिज्य दूतावास के लिए काम किया करती थी। और वह उन्हें अमेरिका के लिए 10 साल का पर्यटक वीजा दिला देगी।
