kavya kavya

अलीगढ़: सिलेंडर फटने से 2 लोगों की मौत, 4 मकान ध्वस्त और कई घायल

amarujala.com- presented by: आनंद

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:28 PM IST
two death and four house demolish in LPG cylinder blast in aligarh
अलीगढ़ में LPG सिलेंडर फटने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और 4 मकान ध्वस्त होने की खबर है। घटना अलीगढ में बन्नादेवी कोतवाली क्षेत्र की है। बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 6.30 बजे चाय बनाने के दौरान ये हादसा हुआ।
हादसा इतना खतरनाक था कि मकान के आसपास मौजूद कुछ घर और शो रूम की दिवारों में दरार आ गई। इस हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत और गई लोगों के गंभीर रूप से घायल होने की खबर है। मौके पर मौजूद घायलों को मलखान सिंह जिला अस्पताल और जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं 4 मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं। 
