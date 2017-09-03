Download App
kavya kavya

सड़क पर लड़की को चूमने वाले बाबा की सच्चाई, थाने में सामने आई

amarujala.com, Presented by: देव कश्यप

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 02:16 PM IST
photo viral on social media baba kissing girl, reality came out in police station
सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों वायरल हो रहे फोटो में सड़क पर लड़की को चूमने वाले बाबा की सच्चाई थाने में सामने आ गई है। 
बताया जाता है कि, बीते 30 अगस्त को तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रही युवती ने हौज काजी थाना पुलिस और अपराध शाखा में शिकायत देकर तस्वीरों को गलत बताया और पड़ोस में रहने वाले युवक पर आरोप जड़े। पीड़िता के मुताबिक, पड़ोसियों ने ही उसे उसके गंदे फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी दी थी। 

वहीं, युवती के साथ नजर आ रहे बाबा को भी आश्रम से निकाल दिया गया है। बाबा के मुताबिक, वे बिल्कुल निर्दोष हैं। उन्हें बदनाम करने के लिए ही किसी ने साजिश रची है।
Your Story has been saved!