अंधविश्वास में डूबे बेटे ने मां की मंदिर में दी बलि

amarujala.com- Presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 03:39 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के पुरूलिया से दिल को दहला देने वाली वारदात आई है। यहां अंधविश्वास में डूबे एक बेटे ने अपनी मां की मंदिर ले जाकर बलि चढ़ा दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि इस आरोप में नारायण महतो (35) को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसने कथित तौर पर ब्लेड से अपनी मां का सिर काट डाला।
मां की क्रूरता से हत्या करने के बार नारायण भाई के पास पहुंचा और कहा कि मां ने मां काली को अपनी आहूती दे दी है। भाई को शक हुआ उसने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर पुलिस को खबर दी। पुलिस ने जांच में जुट गई और नारायण से सख्ती पर पूछे जाने के बाद उसने हत्या को अंजाम देने की बात कबूल ली।

पूछताछ में नारायण ने चौंका देने वाला खुलासा किया। उसके मुताबिक मां काली उसके सपने में आई थी और उसकी मां की बलि मांगी थी। काली मां को आदेशा मानकर बेटा मां को धोखे से मंदिर ले गया और वहां उसका कत्ल कर दिया।
