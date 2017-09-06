बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोहतक जेल में राम रहीम के 12 दिन में 12 साइड इफेक्ट, मुश्किल में कैदी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Crime
›
gurmeet ram rahim singh affecting routine life of prisoners in rohtak jail
{"_id":"59afbd6a4f1c1b97078b4873","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-affecting-routine-life-of-prisoners-in-rohtak-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 12 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0907\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:57 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा के डेरामुखी गुरमीत राम रहीम को रेप केस में रोहतक जेल में आए 12 दिन हो गए हैं, अभी से इसके साइड इफेक्ट आने शुरू हो गए हैं। कैदी भी मुश्किल में हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abd1034f1c1b0d278b4fea","slug":"why-people-are-talking-about-duplicate-ram-rahim-locked-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59aa80ef4f1c1b0b278b4da0","slug":"victim-statement-in-cbi-evidence-report-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!