kavya kavya

मुंबईः महिला पुलिस ऑफिसर के साथ छेड़छाड़, केस दर्ज

amarujala.com- Presented By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:57 AM IST
Ganpati Visarjan day: A Woman police officer was molested in Mumbai

father-in-law molested his daughter-in-law

मुंबई के सायन जिले से एक महिला पुलिस ऑफिसर के साथ उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है। गणपति विसर्जन वाले दिन ड्यूटी पर मौजूद महिला पुलिस ऑफिसर के साथ कथिर तौर पर एक अज्ञात युवक ने छेड़छाड़ की। मामला संज्ञान में आने के बाद पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। 
मिड डे की खबर के मुताबिक, उत्पीड़न की शिकार महिला पुलिस ऑफिसर ने शिकायत में कहा कि सायन में गणपति विसर्जन की ड्यूटी के बाद जब वह घर जा रही थी तो रास्ते में एक अज्ञात युवक ने उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि यह वाकया उसके घर से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर हुआ है। 

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, आरोपी ने महिला को जबरन पकड़कर लिया और उसे गलत रूप से छूने लगा था। हालांकि जब उसने मदद के लिए चिल्लाया तो आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि वह आरोपी की शिनाख्त में लगी हुई है। 
