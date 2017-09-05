बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नाबालिग दिव्यांग के साथ गैंगरेप, गर्भवती हुई तो कर दिया ये कांड
{"_id":"59aec2d24f1c1baa078b46f8","slug":"gangraped-with-minor-divyang-in-hisar-of-haryana","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 08:59 PM IST
फाइल
एक बार फिर से इंतानियत शर्मसार हुई है। एक नाबालिग दिव्यांग के साथ दो युवकों ने गैंगरेप किया। जिसके बाद युवती गर्भवती हो गई। पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामला।
घटना हरियाणा के हिसार की है। सिटी थाना इलाके की रहने वाले नाबालिग दिव्यांग के साथ दो युवक लंबे समय से दुष्कर्म करते आ रहे हैं। दिव्यांग किशोरी के माता-पिता मजदूरी करते हैं। पीड़ित परिवार बिहार का रहने वाला है।
पढ़ें:-
2 बहनों के साथ छह युवकों ने किया गैंगरेप, आरोपियों में जानकार शामिल
दो युवक मौका पाकर घर में घुस जाते थे। नाबालिग को हवस का शिकार बनाते। यह क्रम लंबे अरसे से जारी था। दिव्यांग किशोरी की मां ने सिटी थाने में शिकायत दी कि दो लड़के काफी समय से उसकी बेटी के साथ रेप करते आ रहे हैं।
बच्ची का पेट बढ़ता देख परिजनों को शक हुआ। परिजनों ने कहा कि उन्हें लगता है कि उनकी बेटी गर्भवती हो गई है। सिटी थाना पुलिस ने पीड़िता की मेडिकल जांच के लिए महिला पुलिस अधिकारी बुलाई। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ae82c14f1c1b84078b4618","slug":"if-you-are-a-foodie-must-travel-in-these-cities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59ae82734f1c1b06088b46b1","slug":"medicinal-qualities-of-honey-helps-in-healing-wounds-and-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 ? \u0936\u0939\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59ae72eb4f1c1b09088b469d","slug":"dont-eat-these-food-in-raw-form-otherwise-you-will-become-ill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59ae6f8f4f1c1b67078b4612","slug":"face-luggage-covers-by-firebox-will-help-you-recognize-you-suitcase-and-travel-bags","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093e-\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0940, \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae624a4f1c1b85078b4608","slug":"kangana-ranaut-latest-nightsuit-is-very-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59ac02fe4f1c1b6e6a8b4803","slug":"a-car-caught-in-the-night-the-crowd-of-people-watching-in-the-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59abc1604f1c1b746a8b4798","slug":"photo-viral-on-social-media-baba-kissing-girl-reality-came-out-in-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a4ee2f4f1c1be0018b4690","slug":"know-what-judge-say-during-sentenced-ram-rahim-in-the-rape-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a63d014f1c1b5a738b4678","slug":"18-girl-go-through-the-medical-test-after-dera-sacha-sauda-and-gurmeet-ram-rahim-verdict","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"18 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a9b2d74f1c1bf3278b4d65","slug":"uncle-in-law-rape-his-daughter-in-law","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"52 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 36 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a9304e4f1c1b13278b4c1d","slug":"social-media-viral-photo-this-is-the-victim-of-ram-rahim-rape-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0938\u091a: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0920\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0936\u0947\u0930\u0928\u0940' \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!