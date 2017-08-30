Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

18 लड़कियों को डेरा सच्चा सौदा से सुरक्षित निकाला, मेडिकल में सामने आया सच

amarujala.com, Presented By: विकास जांगड़ा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:06 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
18 girl go through the medical test after dera sacha sauda and gurmeet ram rahim verdict

डेरा सच्चा सौदा

डेरा सच्चा सौदा में बने आश्रम से 18 लड़कियों को प्रशासन ने बाहर निकाला है। सिविल अस्पताल में करवाई गई उनकी मेडिकल जांच करवाई गई।
बाल संरक्षण विभाग की टीम सुबह इन लड़कियों को लेने डेरा सच्चा सौदा पहुंची। इसके बाद इन लड़कियों को मेडिकल जांच के लिए सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया।

इन लड़कियों का कहना है कि उनके गुरु बेकसूर हैं, वे जल्द ही उनके पास आएंगे। बाल संरक्षण विभाग ने लड़कियों को अपनी निगरानी में रखा है। इन्हें बाल संरक्षण संस्थानों में भेजा जा रहा है। 

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. वीरेश भूषण का कहना है कि आश्रम से लाई गईं लड़कियों की सामान्य मेडिकल जांच की गई। जांच में सब कुछ सामान्य है।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

crime crime news crime news in hindi dera sacha sauda More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

जानिए, रेप केस में राम रहीम को सजा सुनाते समय जज ने क्या कहा?

know, What judge say during sentenced Ram Rahim in the rape case?
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

प्रेमिका की बाहों में था पति, अचानक पहुंची पत्नी ने चप्पलों से उतारा आशिकी का भूत

married man was with his girlfriend and wife came to know then beats him in Chandauli
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दूसरे धर्म का था प्रेमी, नाराज परिजनों ने बेटी के साथ किया ये घिनौना काम

minor girl was tortured by family for lover in allahabad
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बाढ़ में रिश्ते शर्मसार: नंदोई ने लूटी आबरू, पानी में फेंका

man rape sister in law in bihar and then through her in flood water
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मोबाइल चोरी पर पीड़ित को हड़का रही थी पुलिस, छूट गए पसीने जब लिया ये नाम

amit shah relative lost his mobile in vrindavan
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

...और डेरा प्रेमियों से निबटने के लिए लोगों ने ही उठा लिए हथियार

people lifted weapons to combat dera followers
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!