बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ग्राफिक एरा यूनिवर्सिटी की 25 वर्षगांठ: अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला का एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू
{"_id":"5a096de04f1c1b7a548bc983","slug":"25th-anniversary-of-graphic-era-university-exclusive-interview-of-chairman-dr-kamal-ghanshala","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u090f\u0930\u093e \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 25 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0920: \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0921\u0949. \u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0918\u0928\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0915\u094d\u0932\u0942\u0938\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:33 PM IST
ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला
25 वर्ष पूरे होने पर देहरादून की ग्राफिक एरा यूनिवर्सिटी पूरे वर्ष को रजत जयंती वर्ष के रूप में मना रही है। इसे लेकर इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं छात्रों का जोश एवं उत्साह। इस अवसर पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम की बात हुई ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला से।
डॉ. घनशाला ने अपनी 25 साल की विजय यात्रा का जिक्र किया। वीडियो में वह बताते हैं कि कैसे उन्होंने शुरुआत की और आगे बढ़ते रहे। भविष्य में शिक्षा क्षेत्र में किस तरह डिजिटल क्रांति आएगी और शिक्षा की पद्धति बदलेगी, इस पर उन्होंने अपने विचार साझा किए।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a0820a34f1c1bd9538bc8da","slug":"job-vacancies-in-allahabad-high-court-for-the-post-of-additional-private-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, 21 \u0928\u0935\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a07030a4f1c1ba7678bad93","slug":"icdeol-schedule-for-bed-counselling","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0925\u092e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0938\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a08a2a84f1c1b70548bcc37","slug":"bhu-campus-environment-will-change-on-student-suggestion","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u091d\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e BHU \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u091d\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a006bd54f1c1b6a678b9d4f","slug":"campus-interview-for-various-post-at-mandi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a05952d4f1c1bee688ba6c3","slug":"kendriya-sainik-board-apply-for-financial-aid","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a084eae4f1c1b74698bb257","slug":"revisions-for-delhi-police-exam-started","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a06fa5d4f1c1bf2538bc21c","slug":"in-delhi-university-school-of-open-learning-large-number-of-students-fail-in-more-than-1-subject","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SOL:\u00a0\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!