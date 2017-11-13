Download App
ग्राफिक एरा यूनिवर्सिटी की 25 वर्षगांठ: अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला का एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:33 PM IST
25th anniversary of Graphic Era University, Exclusive interview of Chairman Dr. Kamal Ghanshala

ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला

25 वर्ष पूरे होने पर देहरादून की ग्राफिक एरा यूनिवर्सिटी पूरे वर्ष को रजत जयंती वर्ष के रूप में मना रही है। इसे लेकर इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं छात्रों का जोश एवं उत्साह। इस अवसर पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम की बात हुई ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष डॉ. कमल घनशाला से।
डॉ. घनशाला ने अपनी 25 साल की विजय यात्रा का जिक्र किया। वीडियो में वह बताते हैं कि कैसे उन्होंने शुरुआत की और आगे बढ़ते रहे। भविष्य में शिक्षा क्षेत्र में किस तरह डिजिटल क्रांति आएगी और शिक्षा की पद्धति बदलेगी, इस पर उन्होंने अपने विचार साझा किए।
Your Story has been saved!