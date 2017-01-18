आपका शहर Close

AAP ने की चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत, निष्पक्ष नहीं गोवा प्रशासन

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:35 PM IST
AAP alleges bias by govt officials; seeks EC intervention
आम आदमी पार्टी  (आप) के  प्रवक्ता व दिल्ली प्रदेश संयोजक दिलीप पांडेय ने पंजाब व गोवा चुनाव में पार्टी को हराने की साजिश रचने का आरोप लगाया है। उनका कहना है कि दोनों राज्यों के स्थानीय प्रशासन पर भाजपा व अकाली दल का काफी दबाव है। गोवा में झाडू से मिलते-जुलते चुनाव निशान निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को दिए जा रहे हैं। दोनों में फर्क कर पाना आम मतदाताओं के लिए आसान नहीं है। इस बारे में पार्टी ने चुनाव आयोग को शिकायत की है।
पार्टी कार्यालय में मीडिया से बात करते हुए पांडेय ने  आरोप लगाया कि गोवा का चुनाव निष्पक्ष नहीं लड़ा जा रहा है। स्थानीय प्रशासन भाजपा नेताओं के प्रभाव में काम कर रहा है। प्रदेश में झाडू से मिलते-जुलते चुनाव निशान बांटे जा रहे हैं। मसलन, जलती हुई टार्च, जिससे मतदाताओं को भ्रमित किया जा सके। दिल्ली में इसी तरह के सिंबल से पहले आप को नुकसान हुआ था। 

पांडेय ने बताया कि इसकी शिकायत चुनाव आयोग में की गई है।   पंजाब में भी कई घटनायें हुयी हैं, जिससे साबित होता है कि राज्य प्रशासन अकाली दल के प्रभाव में है। कई जगहों पर कार्यकर्ताओं से मारपीट की जा रही है। नुक्कड़ बैठकों को अनुमति देने से प्रशासन मना कर रहा है। नियमों से लगे पार्टी के होर्डिंग जबरन हटाये जा रहे हैं। इसकी भी शिकायत राज्य चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत की गई है। आयोग के निर्देश के बाद भी स्थानीय प्रशासन बाज नहीं आ रहा।
Write a Comment

