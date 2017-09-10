Download App
kavya kavya

तीन तलाकः सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर 'मंथन' करेगा मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड, भोपाल में शुरू हुई बैठक

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 11:27 AM IST
all india muslim personal law board meeting on SC verdict on triple talaq

 आल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्डPC: ANI

तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद इस मामले पर आज आल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड मध्य प्रदेश के भोपाल में बैठक कर रहा है। बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के लिए बोर्ड के सदस्य पहुंच चुके हैं। 
गौरतलब है कि तीन तलाक की संवैधानिक वैधता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए इसे असंवैधानिक करार दिया था। पांच जजों की बेंच में 3-2 के बहुमत से इसके खिलाफ फैसला दिया गया था, जिसके बाद तत्काल प्रभाव से तीन तलाक अवैध घोषित हो गया था।
 
हालांकि चीफ जस्टिस जेएस खेहर ने इस पर कानून बनाने के लिए संसद को छह माह का समय दिया था। उन्होंने अपना फैसला देते हुए कहा था कि फिलहाल इसे असंवैधानिक नहीं माना जा सकता, और इस पर फैसला लेने का हक केंद्र सरकार का है उसे ही इस पर कानून बनाना चाहिए। तत्कालीन चीफ जस्टिस ने छह माह के लिए तीन तलाक पर रोक भी लगा दी थी। हालांकि बाकी तीन जजों की राय जुदा होने और तीन तलाक के खिलाफ होने के कारण यह तत्काल रद्द हो गया था। 
 

पढ़ें: 'निकाहनामे में ट्रिपल तलाक न होने की शर्त होगी'

वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ कई मुस्लिम संगठनों ने मोर्चा खोल दिया था। मुस्लिम संगठन जमात उलेमा-ए-हिंद ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के तीन तलाक को असंवैधानिक बताने वाले फैसले को मानने से इनकार कर दिया था। उनका कहना था कि यह फैसला इस्लामी शरीयत के खिलाफ है। वहीं मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने इस पर बैठक में चर्चा करने की बात कही थी। इसी मुद्दे को लेकर आज भोपाल में बैठक की जा रही है जिसमें देशभर से प्रतिनिधि पहुंचे हैं।
Your Story has been saved!