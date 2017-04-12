बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी में 20 IAS अफसरों के तबादले, मृत्युंजय कुमार बने सीएम योगी के सचिव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
yogi government orders 20 ias transfer in up, navneet sehgal in waiting
{"_id":"58edee824f1c1b9d36cf745c","slug":"yogi-government-orders-20-ias-transfer-in-up-navneet-sehgal-in-waiting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20 IAS \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:32 PM IST
यूपी सरकार ने बुधवार को 20 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले किए। नवनीत सहगल के सभी चार्ज अवनीश अवस्थी को दिए गए वहीं नवनीत सहगल प्रतीक्षा सूची में हैं। मृत्युंजय कुमार को मुख्यमंत्री के सचिव का कार्यभार सौंपा गया। आगे देखें पूरी लिस्ट...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edc42c4f1c1b9d36cf71a2","slug":"unemployment-allowance-for-youth-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ede0084f1c1b9c36cf727e","slug":"link-aadhar-card-with-your-bank-account-before-30th-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edf0284f1c1b874acf750d","slug":"father-told-story-of-gangster-son-surender-geong-surender-gyong-killed-in-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top